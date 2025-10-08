Gazprom, Kazakhstan ink memorandum on new gas pipeline

ST. PETERSBURG, October 8. /TASS/. Gazprom and Kazakhstan signed a memorandum on implementing the construction project for a new trunk gas pipeline from Russia to Kazakhstan within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum, the Russian gas holding said.

CEO of Gazprom Alexei Miller and First Vice-Premier of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar had a working meeting today. "The memorandum was signed on implementation of the construction project for the new trunk gas pipeline from Russia to Kazakhstan," Gazprom said.

The parties also signed a term sheet on long-term development of Kazakh gas in Russia. The paper sets forth agreements on cooperation in processing gas of the Karachaganak Field at facilities of the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant that will be upgraded.