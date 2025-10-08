Expired Visa, MasterCard cards to continue functioning in Russia

SIRIUS, October 8. /TASS/. Expired cards issued by Visa and MasterCard will continue functioning in Russia and there will be no dramatic steps to disconnect them, department head at the Bank of Russia Alla Bakina told reporters on the sidelines of the Finopolis 2025 forum.

"All the cards are functioning. As soon as international payment systems exited, we made everything that they operate and our people do not feel anything. We found a solution not to block the cards; we will not make any dramatic steps that will cause inconvenience to the citizens. We are in the dialogue with banks, how to make proper steps for closing all the security issues," she said.

The work on gradual removal of cards of exited payment systems from operation is underway since 2022, Bakina noted.

