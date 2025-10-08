Some EU countries see use of seized Russian assets as akin to confiscation — newspaper

MADRID, October 8. /TASS/. Some EU countries and European institutions believe that official Brussels' plan to use frozen Russian assets looks a lot like confiscation, the Spanish newspaper El Mundo wrote.

The newspaper states that the EU is handling this matter hastily, and that a final decision may require the support of every EU member state, potentially even approval of the measures in national parliaments.

As the publication notes, the Belgian government has highlighted that the confiscation of Russian assets runs counter to international law, and the European Central Bank shares this view. Furthermore, such a decision could negatively impact the euro as a reserve currency, El Mundo says.

On September 10, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated the European Commission would not confiscate seized Russian assets in the West, but will use cash balances linked to them to provide Ukraine with a reparation loan. The majority of Russia's sovereign assets frozen in Europe (over 200 bln euros) are blocked on the Euroclear platform in Belgium.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the global financial and economic order would be destroyed, and economic separatism would only intensify, if the West were to steal frozen Russian reserves. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow would certainly respond to the theft of its assets in Europe. He stressed that the Kremlin intends to organize legal proceedings against those involved in this scheme.