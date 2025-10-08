Development institutions in Tatarstan, India agree on cooperation

KAZAN, October 8. /TASS/. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tatarstan and the republic’s Investment Development Agency have agreed on cooperation and mutual understanding with the Indian Chamber of International Business (ICIB). The agreement was signed on Wednesday on the sidelines of the TIME: Russia-India. Mutual Efficiency forum in Kazan. The document was signed by the heads of the development institutions.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Indian Chamber of International Business also signed a memorandum of intent on the sidelines of the forum.

The head of the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency, Talia Minullina, noted that there is a lack of institutions between Tatarstan and India that would allow them to get to know each other better and provide consulting services. As Minullina said earlier, about 20 agreements are planned to be signed at the forum.

The first business forum TIME: Russia - India. Mutual Efficiency is being held in Kazan on October 8-9. The forum's business program consists of sessions on key areas: investment and finance, the labor market, education and science, IT and digital technologies, medicine, the oil and gas chemical complex, agriculture, the film industry, the media sphere, and creative industries. Participants include officials from the Indian federal government and representatives of Indian state administrations. Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar is also taking part in the forum.

TASS is the forum's information partner.