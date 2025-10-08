Russian stock indices decline after rising at the start of trading

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices declined after rising at the start of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, according to trading data. The yuan rate is falling.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were up 0.11%, to 2,671.44 and 1,027.11 points, respectively. The yuan rate was down 0.75 kopecks from the previous trading session's close, at 11.401 rubles.

By 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had declined to 2,660.08 points (-0.32%), while the RTS Index was at 1,022.74 points (-0.32%). Meanwhile, the yuan rate accelerated its decline to 11.3405 rubles (-0.6 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional ticker (IMOEX2) rose 0.04% at the opening of the morning trading session to 2,669.64 points.