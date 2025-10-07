United Shipbuilding Corporation to present innovations at gas forum

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) will present the Arc4 class Sinergiya gas carrier and other innovations for the oil and gas sector at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum 2025, the corporation’s press service said.

"The United Shipbuilding Corporation will present conceptual designs of five innovative developments within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum. Among them is the Arc4 class Sinergiya gas carrier," the press service said.

Developments to be presented also include a subsea cluster manifold, a marine remotely operated vehicle for independent seismic exploration, a deep-sea exploration drilling system and a vessel for subsea technical operations at offshore oil and gas fields, the press service added.