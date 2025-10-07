Unicredit Bank, Raiffeisenbank keep status of systemic banks — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Unicredit Bank, a Russian subsidiary of the Italian banking group Unicredit, and Raiffeisenbank (a member of RBI, one of the largest Austrian banking groups) keep their status of systemic Russian banks, according to papers on the website of the Bank of Russia.

There are twelve banks in this list in total. Bank DOM.RF was added to the list, while Rosbank and Otkritie were excluded from it.

The complete list of systemic bank comprises, in addition to two foreign subsidiary banks, Gazprombank, Sovcombank, VTB, Alfa-Bank, Sberbank, the Credit Bank of Moscow, T-Bank, PSB and the Russian Agricultural Bank.

These credit institutions account for about 80% of total assets of the Russian banking sector, the regulator said on its website.