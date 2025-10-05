Bitcoin sets another all-time high, rising beyond $124,480

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Bitcoin rose to a new record as the token climbed to as high as $124,480 on Sunday, data from the Binance platform showed.

As of 9:20 a.m. Moscow time (GMT +3), the world’s largest cryptocurrency accelerated gains to trade at more than $124,900, up +1.97%.

The digital asset reached the previous high of $124,470 on August 14.

Bitcoin was invented in 2008 by an unknown person or a group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.