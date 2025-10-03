Russian services PMI index down to 47 points in September

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Services PMI Business Activity Index fell to 47 points in September 2025 from 50 points in the previous month, S&P Global analytical agency reported.

"Subdued client demand and another monthly decrease in new orders reportedly weighed on activity levels. Moreover, the rate of decline in business activity was the quickest since December 2022," the report said.

Contributing to the fall in output was a third successive monthly decline in new orders during September. The pace of contraction accelerated to the fastest since the closing month of 2022. Reduced customer numbers and lower purchasing power at clients were often highlighted by firms as driving the decrease, the agency said.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below that level flags its slowdown.