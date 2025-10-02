Russia, India need to unlock opportunities for economic cooperation — Putin

SOCHI, October 3. /TASS/. Russia and India boast huge potential of economic cooperation but the countries need to solve certain tasks to unlock all the available opportunities, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

The trade turnover between Russia and India is about $63 bln, and $50 bln in Belarus, Putin said. At the same time, the population is $1.5 bln in India and 10 mln in Belarus.

"It obviously does not correspond to our potential opportunities," Putin stressed. "We need to solve the whole range of tasks to unlock our opportunities and potential advantages," the Russian leader said.