Nord Stream pipelines can be repaired, but they deteriorate over time — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The sabotaged Nord Stream pipelines can be repaired, although over time they deteriorate, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing in response to a TASS question.

"It is certainly possible to repair the blown-up lines. However, a line in its current damaged condition gradually deteriorates," he said.

On September 26, 2022, unprecedented damage was recorded on three lines of Nord Stream and the yet-to-be-launched Nord Stream 2. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted, Moscow has no doubt that the pipelines were sabotaged with US support. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office subsequently opened a case into an act of international terrorism.