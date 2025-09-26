MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The remaining Nord Stream pipeline, left intact after the sabotage, could be restarted immediately, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing in response to a TASS question.

"The remaining line exists and could, in fact, be launched at this very moment," he said.

On September 26, 2022, unprecedented damage was recorded on three lines of Nord Stream and the yet-to-be-launched Nord Stream 2. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted, Moscow has no doubt that the pipelines were sabotaged with US support. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office subsequently opened a case into an act of international terrorism.