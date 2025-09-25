CPC resumes loading oil from terminal after halt due to drone attack on Novorossiysk

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) suspended oil loading at its marine terminal during the alert following the UAV attack on Novorossiysk, resuming it on the evening of September 24, the press service of the company reported.

"Tanker loading at the CPC marine terminal was halted following the citywide alarm on the night of September 24, with vessels moved to anchorages as instructed by the Novorossiysk seaport master. This action is routine when the above-mentioned signal is issued. Loading resumes after the signal is cancelled and depending on relevant weather conditions," the report said. Oil loading resumed on the evening of September 24 after the alarm was lifted, the press service added.

Novorossiysk was attacked by Ukrainian drones on the afternoon of September 24. The drones struck the city center. According to the latest reports, two people were killed and eight, including a child, were injured. Residential buildings, including apartment buildings, as well as a hotel, were damaged. A state of emergency was declared in Novorossiysk.