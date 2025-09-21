US seeks European allies’ halt on Russian oil purchases — Trump

WASHINGTON, September 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that Matthew Whitaker, the US Permanent Representative to NATO, intends to secure a cessation of Russian oil purchases by Washington’s European allies.

"The Europeans are buying oil from Russia. It’s not supposed to happen, right?" the US leader said at a dinner organized by the ACI think tank in Virginia. According to Trump, Whitaker will not allow this to continue for long. He emphasized that Whitaker should consult with US allies on the matter.

"Matt, they have to stop buying oil from Russia. Will you talk to them, please?" the president said, addressing Whitaker directly.

Trump also noted that his administration is taking steps to increase domestic oil production in the United States and reduce its cost.

On September 13, the US president stated that he was prepared to impose strict sanctions on Russia if all NATO members acted in unison to halt Russian oil imports. He noted that continued energy imports from Russia by certain NATO allies weakened the alliance’s negotiating position. Additionally, the White House chief called on NATO countries to implement import tariffs on China ranging from 50% to 100%, asserting that such measures could help resolve the Ukrainian crisis, with the possibility of lifting the tariffs following a peaceful settlement.