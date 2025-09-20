China respects companies’ will, balance of interests — Ministry of Commerce on TikTok deal

BEIJING, September 20. /TASS/. The Chinese government respects aspirations of the companies, including when settling the situation around the TikTok social network with the United States and welcomes "maintaining the balance of interests," the Ministry of Commerce said.

"China's position on TikTok is clear: the Chinese government respects the will of enterprises and is pleased to observe commercial negotiations in accordance with market rules and the achievement of a settlement project that complies with Chinese law and ensures a balance of interests," the Ministry said in a statement.

It said it hopes that Washington will strive for a common goal with Beijing, "faithfully fulfill the relevant obligations, create an open, fair, equal and non-discriminatory business environment for further activities of Chinese enterprises in the United States, including TikTok." This will ensure stable, healthy and sustainable development of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The Ministry of Commerce said that on September 14-15, China and the United States reached a basic consensus on resolving the TikTok issue "through cooperation and reducing investment barriers." On September 19, the two leaders held a telephone conversation, discussing in detail bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest, and giving "strategic recommendations for a stable development of Sino-American relations at the next stage."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the TikTok sale has begun and the United States will control it.

The administration of former American leader Joe Biden approved a law obliging TikTok to be sold or discontinued in the country by January 19. After his inauguration on January 20, Trump signed a decree postponing blocking the platform. Later, he extended this postponement, and in September, China and the United States came to an understanding on the upcoming deal.