Investment in Arkhangelsk port logistics complex to make $30 million

ARKHANGELSK, September 17. /TASS/. Investment in building a logistics complex at the Arkhangelsk port will amount to 2.5 billion rubles ($30 million), the project will begin in 2026, the Arkhangelsk Region's Governor Alexander Tsybulsky wrote on Telegram.

"A large-scale project will be to build a modern logistics complex at the Arkhangelsk port, where investment will make 2.5 billion rubles," the governor wrote. "Investors plan to complete the design and obtain a construction permit by the spring of 2026, after which practical work will begin."

He also noted that the project had been discussed at a meeting with representatives of the Union of Fishermen "Northwest Fishing Consortium", the Baggage Company, and the Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet (ATF). ATF will have new refrigerating facilities for 25,000 tons, a complex for keeping at least 200 tons of living aquatic biological resources, and a site for 400 refrigerated containers.

The project will create about 80 new jobs.

"In April, the Baggage Company won a lot for fishing 1,250 tons of Kamchatka crab," the regional administration's press service quoted Sergey Nesvetov, executive director of the Northwestern Fishing Consortium, as saying. "This lot includes investment commitments for a project to build a logistics complex, which we are presenting today. We've eyed various options, and together with counterparts we've decided to focus on Arkhangelsk, since such facilities should be linked to port infrastructures and should have loading options.".