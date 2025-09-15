US, EU unlikely to convince Turkey to abandon Russian oil — Politico

BRUSSELS, September 15. /TASS/. The United States and the European Union (EU) are unlikely to force Turkey to abandon purchases of Russian oil, Politico reported.

"As a major buyer of Russian energy via its TurkStream pipeline, which is plugged directly into Moscow’s supply, Turkey has so far shown no interest in cutting itself off from a source of cheap energy," the publication says.

"There’s little Brussels can do to compel Turkey, which isn’t an EU member. And it’s doubtful whether a Truth Social post from Trump will be enough motivation for Ankara to suddenly about-face on tens of billions of dollars in annual purchases of Russian energy."

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that Turkey is one of the main buyers of oil from Russia and seeks to maintain ties with the Kremlin, despite the current political situation.

On September 13, Trump said he was ready to impose tough sanctions on Russia if all members of the North Atlantic Alliance act together and stop buying Russian oil. He noted that the continued energy imports from Russia by some NATO allies "weakened the negotiating positions of the alliance."