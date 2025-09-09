Experts suggest using series, reality shows, Virtual Reality technology to promote Arctic

VLADIVOSTOK, September 9. /TASS/. Modern multimedia and entertainment formats, TV series, and VR technology may be helpful in promoting the image of the Arctic as a national idea and a new point of attraction for young people, said participants in the Eastern Economic Forum's session "Arctic: Information Policy."

"It is important to speak to the youth in their language. Over the past 18 months, [interest in the Arctic on our platforms] has grown by 30%. This confirms that the topic has ceased to be a niche and is reaching the level of a national trend in terms of media consumption. To have the Arctic a travel destination for young people and a lasting part of our lives, it is necessary that businesses, society, and, of course, the media joined the efforts," CEO of the joint editorial board of Life and Shot (News Media Holding) Denis Arapov said.

Strategic communications expert and writer Denis Tsypkin believes high-quality TV series could be helpful in building up attractiveness of the Arctic. "A fairly simple idea: make a few smart series on this topic. Nowadays, young people learn about the world mostly through TV series. A lot of films about Moscow have been made and the number of visiting tourists has grown. The story with St. Petersburg is similar," he said.

Russia has a demand for new places, he continued. "Everyone is tired of Altai, even of the Far East, which is a little bit closer to regular reality. The youth has a demand for adventures, while we possess an absolutely wild land from the point of view of nature, which may be compared to a trip to Mars," the writer said.

The session's moderator, Marina Kim, First Deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications, referred to research results showing a "huge" request for information about the Arctic - 76% of surveyed Russians said they wanted to learn more about the region.

The television offers enough news releases about the Arctic, but there are not enough emotions to attract the audience, she continued. "It would be great if the modern generation could get emotionally recharged with the Arctic, could discover it, if people could relate themselves to it, to this global topic," she said.

New formats

Sofia Malyavina, National Priorities' Director General, told the audience about an Arctic reality show produced jointly with the Institute for Internet Development. "We are bringing young people and bloggers to try out for real jobs at key enterprises in different Arctic regions so that to show what it's like to live and work there," she said.

A full-scale information campaign requires "strong images," "fashion for the Arctic," and new multimedia formats, Denis Arapov stressed. He mentioned the Arctic Turns project as a positive example of using unique multimedia format and VR technology. "With 3D filming and digital reporting, we've filmed not only the ice drift, but also plants in the taiga, drilling rigs. And in real time, you may practically find yourself at the scene, experiencing those emotions and sensations," he added.

About the forum

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum took place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The Roscongress Foundation was the event's organizer, with TASS as its general information partner.