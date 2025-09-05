Putin orders to develop, launch PD-26 engine fast

SAMARA, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed to complete the development and begin serial production of the PD-26 turbojet engine quickly.

"It is necessary to complete the development and begin serial production of the PD-26 turbojet engine quickly. Let me remind you that this is the first high-thrust aircraft engine developed in Russia. And it has fundamentally new possibilities in terms of thrust power. At the same time, it is efficient and economical," Putin said at a meeting on engine construction.

The head of state also asked to report on the prospects of using the PD-8 engine on other aircraft besides Superjet-100.