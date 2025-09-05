Gazprom, Kazakhstan to agree upon increase of Russian gas supplies

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Gazprom and Kazakhstan made an agreement on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on the increase of Russian gas deliveries to the country in 2025 and 2026, the Russian gas holding said.

"Alexey Miller [Gazprom CEO - TASS] and First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar made an agreement on the increase of Russian gas supplies to Kazakhstan in 2025 and 2026," the company said.

The parties also discussed progress and prospects of developing interaction in the sphere of gas deliveries, transportation and processing.