Russia's among the world's four largest countries in terms of purchasing parity — Putin

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russia is now among the world's four largest countries in terms of purchasing power parity, President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following his visit to China.

"Yes, there are economic giants such as India and China. By the way, our country is also among the world's four largest countries in terms of purchasing power parity," he said, noting that "these are calculations by international organizations."

However, Putin noted that such indicators "do not mean that someone should dominate in the political or any other area, including security."

"Therefore, [when forming a multipolar world], we do not proceed from the fact that some new dominant states should appear. Everyone should be equal," the head of state added.