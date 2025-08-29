Gazprom injected 89.3% of target gas volumes for winter — CEO

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Gazprom has injected 89.3% of the target gas volume for winter into its underground storages, CEO Alexey Miller said at the meeting dedicated to the Oil and Gas Industry Workers’ Day.

"We are absolutely confident we will approach the start of the winter period with complete readiness. Already to date, 89.3% of the target gas volume were injected to our underground storages. We will set a new historical record of the operational gas reserve in underground gas storages of Gazprom as of the withdrawal starting period - this will be 73.17 bln cubic meters of gas," Miller said.

Gazprom said in April 2025 that it would inject record high 73.17 bln cubic meters of gas into Russian underground storages by the next heating season. The maximum daily capacity of the Russian underground gas storages will also be secured at the record high level of 858.8 mln cubic meters achieved earlier.