Denmark proposes sanctions on Russia’s revenues from cryptocurrency transactions

BRUSSELS, August 28. /TASS/. As part of the 19th package of restrictions against Russia, Denmark seeks to introduce measures targeting the use of revenues from cryptocurrency transactions, Politico reported citing a document prepared by Denmark ahead of the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen, set for August 29-30.

Denmark also proposes restrictions on Russia’s revenues from oil and gas exports, although the newspaper provides no further details regarding these measures. In addition, the foreign ministers are expected to discuss the use of a previously unused instrument that could prohibit exports to non-EU countries deemed at high risk of facilitating sanctions evasion.

The outlet noted that this will be an informal meeting focused solely on discussions of the new sanctions package, with no specific decisions anticipated. Chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs David McAllister emphasized that the meeting would merely set the tone for Europe’s security and defense agenda in the coming months.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the 19th package of sanctions against Russia would be unveiled in early September.