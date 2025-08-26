Kazakhstan plans GDP growth to be 5.4% in 2026 — Deputy PM

ASTANA, August 26. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s authorities plan that economic growth will be 5.4% as of the end of the next year, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Jumangarin said at the Cabinet meeting.

"The socioeconomic development forecast was formed according to the base case. Real GDP growth in line with the base case will be 5.4% in 2026; the average economic growth rate over three years will be 5.3%," Jumangarin said, presenting the socioeconomic development forecast for Kazakhstan in 2026-2028.

Economic growth will be backed by the rise in the real sector and the services sector, he noted.

"The outlook for inflation in 2026 is 10% at its maximum, and at the level of 6% in 2027 and 2028," he added.

Kazakhstan’s GDP grew by 4.8% in 2024. Inflation totaled 9.8%.