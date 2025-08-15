Kazakhstan urges EAEU to integrate railway project via Afghanistan to Pakistan

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, August 15. /TASS/. The EAEU should create alternative transport routes and integrate the project of a railway line through Afghanistan to Pakistan, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

"It is necessary to study the issue of creating alternative routes, in which all states of the region would be interested. In this regard, we would like to draw attention to the Turgundi-Herat railway line project, which is capable of providing up to 10 mln tons of cargo transportation in the direction of the Pakistani port of Karachi, as well as other major projects in Afghanistan. We propose to work out the issue of organic integration of this very promising transport route into the existing system of Eurasian routes," he said.

EAEU countries are "permeated with main transport arteries," the Kazakh premier said, adding that the importance of the North-South international transport corridor is increasing every year, with the capabilities of the Trans-Caspian international transport route expanding.