Russia negotiating construction of small modular NPPs with Iran — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia is holding talks with Iran on the construction of small modular nuclear power plants (NPP) on its territory, hoping to enter into relevant agreements in the future, Rosatom Chief Executive Officer Alexey Likhachev said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

In early 2025 Iran suggested that the agenda of cooperation in nuclear energy with Russia be expanded by adding the construction of small modular nuclear power plants in the Islamic Republic to the discussion, he noted.

"Such negotiations are underway. I hope that sooner or later such agreements will be concluded," the chief executive said.

Russia has always been an active participant in the process of resolving the so-called Iranian nuclear issue, he stressed, adding that as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was formed and launched Moscow played a key role in providing technical and diplomatic support to Tehran.