Trump does not want to introduce new sanctions — White House

NEW YORK, August 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump does not want to introduce new sanctions against Russia and gives priority to diplomacy, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on the air with Fox News television.

"The President has plenty of tools at his disposal that he could use if necessary," Leavitt said. "I think one of the best things about President Trump's negotiating style is that he's very wise about not broadcasting moves he may or may not make in the future," she stressed, adding that diplomacy and negotiation is his primary way, as the US leader said himself.

"Certainly there are sanctions and many other measures that the President could utilize if he has to, not that he wants to, he's willing to," Leavitt added.