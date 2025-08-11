Sochi airport back to normal operation, no more than 2% of flights delayed

SOCHI, August 11. /TASS/. The Sochi airport is operating as usual, flight delays are due to operational reasons of airlines and do not exceed 2% of the total number of flights, the airport’s press service told TASS.

"The Sochi airport and all services are operating in normal mode. The number of delayed flights (more than two hours) from the total number of flights performed daily is no more than 1-2% and at the moment they are due to operational reasons of airlines," the service reported.

On August 8, amid the threat of a UAV attack in Sochi and on the federal territory of Sirius, restrictions were imposed on the operation of the Sochi airport twice a day for security reasons, the restrictions were in effect on Saturday. On Sunday, it was reported that the airport intends to service over 400 aircraft.

The Gelendzhik airport, where restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft were also introduced, also resumed operations in the usual mode, the airport press service told reporters on Monday.

"On August 11, 2025, the Gelendzhik airport resumed operations in the normal mode. All airport operational services are working to normalize the schedule and implement the daily flight plan in full. Today, the arrival and return departure of seven flights from Moscow, Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg of Aeroflot, S7 Airlines, Ural Airlines and Red Wings is expected," the Gelendzhik airport press service reported.