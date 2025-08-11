{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Sochi airport back to normal operation, no more than 2% of flights delayed

The airport's press service said that flight delays are due to operational reasons of airlines

SOCHI, August 11. /TASS/. The Sochi airport is operating as usual, flight delays are due to operational reasons of airlines and do not exceed 2% of the total number of flights, the airport’s press service told TASS.

"The Sochi airport and all services are operating in normal mode. The number of delayed flights (more than two hours) from the total number of flights performed daily is no more than 1-2% and at the moment they are due to operational reasons of airlines," the service reported.

On August 8, amid the threat of a UAV attack in Sochi and on the federal territory of Sirius, restrictions were imposed on the operation of the Sochi airport twice a day for security reasons, the restrictions were in effect on Saturday. On Sunday, it was reported that the airport intends to service over 400 aircraft.

The Gelendzhik airport, where restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft were also introduced, also resumed operations in the usual mode, the airport press service told reporters on Monday.

"On August 11, 2025, the Gelendzhik airport resumed operations in the normal mode. All airport operational services are working to normalize the schedule and implement the daily flight plan in full. Today, the arrival and return departure of seven flights from Moscow, Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg of Aeroflot, S7 Airlines, Ural Airlines and Red Wings is expected," the Gelendzhik airport press service reported.

Transport ministry projects growth of number of passengers carried by trains in 2025
Minister Andrey Nikitin said that railways are the most important element of passenger transportation
Putin-Trump phone talks held in friendly atmosphere — WSJ
The leaders also exchanged numerous messages through mediators, the report says
Evacuation of 19 settlements starts in Kiev-controlled part of Donetsk People’s Republic
Reports say there are 109 children in these settlements
One dead, 29 injured after earthquake in Turkey — interior minister
A 81-year-old man died and 29 people were hurt as a result of the earthquake, sixteen houses were destroyed, the country’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya noted
EU leaders’ anti-Russian policy doomed to fail — Russian lawmaker
According to Leonid Slutsky, the actions by the EU and NATO leaders have little to do with settling the Ukrainian conflict
Slovak president sees Russia-US summit as turning point on path to peace in Ukraine
"The US-Russia summit may become a crucial moment in the talks on ceasing hostilities," Peter Pellegrini said
Press review: Putin-Trump meeting may revive dialogue while Moscow, Abu Dhabi deepen ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 8th
Russia warned West about conditions for preserving INF moratorium — senior diplomat
On August 4, the Russian foreign ministry came up with a statement saying that Russia no longer considers itself bound by self-restrictions on deploying intermediate-and shorter-range missiles as the conditions for observing the moratorium have vanished
Restrictions lifted at Russian airports in Vladikavkaz, Grozny, Saratov
According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft have been lifted
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits western Turkey
No casualties or damage were immediately reported
Press review: Russia reacts to NATO nuclear activity as US-India tariffs may impact trade
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 6th
Number of injured in chairlift collapse in Russia’s Nalchik climbs to eight
It was clarified that two of those injured had been discharged following a medical checkup
What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
One person was killed and two were injured in a drone attack on the Nizhny Novgorod Region
Putin, Kyrgyz president discuss bilateral relations — Kremlin
Putin will visit Kyrgyzstan in November to attend a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council
Kazakhstan’s president signs decree to rename capital city to Astana
The decree is effective starting from the day of its first official publication
Ten UAVs destroyed overnight in Russia’s Voronezh Region, six - in Tula Region
Preliminary data shows that in one municipality, UAV debris damaged the wall of a private house, regional governor Alexander Gusev said
What is known about the return of 25 Kursk Region residents from Ukraine to Russia
Among the returnees there are several elderly individuals, with the oldest being 92 years old
White House considers possibility of Zelensky participating in Russia-US talks — NBC
"It is absolutely possible," a White House representative pointed out
Russian defense chief calls for boosting capabilities against drone attacks in Kaliningrad
Andrey Belousov has made a working visit to Russia’s westernmost Kalininingrad Region, inspecting the Baltic Fleet’s military and social facilities
NATO military infrastructure in Albania expanding — Russian ambassador
The Russian side has repeatedly drawn the attention of NATO member states, including Albania, to the need to build an equal and indivisible security architecture in Eurasia, Alexey Zaitsev emphasized
Serbian president expects Putin-Trump talks to be step toward peace in Ukraine
"I wish them a good, fruitful meeting so that they could gladden us with peace," Aleksandar Vucic said
Putin, Trump can bring economic relations between countries to new level — expert
Both sides can begin a substantive discussion of possible areas of restoration of economic cooperation fairly quickly, a member of the Russian International Affairs Council Yaroslav Lissovolik said
Putin-Trump meeting could be turning point for global trade — Indian expert
Ajay Bisaria added that the failure of the negotiations could further harden Donald Trump's position
G7’s guarantees for Ukraine to encroach on Russia’s security — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that "by providing any security guarantees to Ukraine, these countries in fact show disregard for the international principle of indivisible security"
British foreign secretary holds talks on Ukraine with Vance, Yermak, Umerov
The UK’s support for Ukraine remains ironclad, David Lammy said
European politicians try hindering US attempts to resolve Ukrainian conflict — Medvedev
"The agonizing Bandera regime is in a panic recruiting the vilest scum of humanity to fight at the battlefront," Medvedev stated
Russian cancer vaccine to be free of charge — top oncologist
It is planned to launch it in general circulation in early 2025
Vladimir Putin: We are strong because we are right
The Russian president in the TASS special project Top Officials
Netanyahu discusses Gaza with Trump, thanks him for supporting Israel
The two leaders discussed Israel's plans for taking control of the remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza in order to bring about the end of the war, the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas, the Israeli prime minister’s office noted
Vance doubts expediency of Putin’s contacts with Zelensky before August 15
"I actually don't think it would be that productive," US Vice President said
60% of Ukrainian assault groups destroyed in unsuccessful attacks near Sumy — sources
The enemy also lost one T-64BV tank and one D-20 howitzer
Ukraine, the West on the verge of defeat, and Trump tries to prevent it — expert
The US leader is desperate to avoid it, but he has no understanding of the overall situation, no ideas and so just keeps concocting variations of the ceasefire idea, Michael Brenner noted
Trump not sure in success of talks on Ukraine, but thinks it’s worth trying — JD Vance
US President Donald Trump said earlier that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Zelensky undesirable at talks table because he can ruin everything — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk stressed that Russia rightly views Zelensky as lacking both the resources and strategic vision needed to sustain the war or achieve a meaningful agreement
Chairlift collapses in resort area in Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria
Six people were injured with five of them hospitalized
Russia has other advanced weapons along with Oreshnik — senior diplomat
Commenting on the potential deployment of Russian weapons to new regions, Ryabkov noted, "It would be absolutely wrong, irresponsible of me to disclose concrete geographical locations"
Israeli attack on Gaza City kills four Al Jazeera journalists — TV
The journalists were in a tent for media workers outside al-Shifa Hospital when the strike using a drone was launched, the TV channel said
Indian calls declaration between Baku, Yerevan important diplomatic achievement
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on Friday following a trilateral meeting in Washington with US President Donald Trump
France should join Russia-US peace initiative instead of arming Ukraine — politician
Leader of France’s Les Patriotes party Florian Philippot believes that the US president’s statements "shocked European warmongers"
Russian forces destroy 27 Ukrainian drones in West battlegroup’s zone
Air defense units destroyed 27 enemy fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, head of the grouping’s press center Leonid Sharov said
Putin informs Kyrgyz leader about his talks with US envoy, upcoming summit with Trump
US President Donald Trump said earlier that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15
Germany makes quiet decision to stop work of leading Russian media — source
According to the source, "there are plans to increase pressure on the Russian media representatives, including their family"
European leaders seeking to speak with Trump ahead of his meeting with Putin — agency
US President Donald Trump said earlier that he hopes to hold a meeting with hos Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska on August 15
Analyst expects US pressure on India to be short-lived
According to Andrey Sushentsov, "Trump’s negotiation tactics include the use of pressure to ensure better terms for the US but if this approach fails, the president prefers to declare a victory, quietly canceling his earlier decisions"
Europeans urge Trump to speak with Russia after ceasefire, to protect Europe’s interests
The EU leaders expressed the view that the current line of contact in Ukraine should serve as the starting point for negotiations on territories
Putin-Trump meeting may take place in an Arab country, source tells TASS
A source said that such a possibility had been discussed
Russian army takes Ukrainian near Volchansk under fire control — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that enemy units located near Volchansk are trying to resist
Taiwan to procure 28 more HIMARS systems from US
According to the report, once the planned purchases are completed, Taiwan would have 57 sets of HIMARS
Starmer, Macron intend to work with Trump on settlement in Ukraine — official
According to the office of the British Prime Minister, the two leaders reiterated their unwavering support to Vladimir Zelensky and to securing a just and lasting peace for the Ukrainian people
Over 60 people die, over 360 get injured in Gaza in past day — health ministry
The overall death toll from Israeli attacks since October 2023 has climbed to 61,430, with more than 153,000 people being wounded, the ministry said
Old mechanisms of globalization era become obsolete — Putin
"What is needed is a fundamentally new development model, one free from political manipulation, one that takes into account the national interests of each state," the head of state said
UK mercenary killed in Ukraine three weeks after signing contract
Alan Robert Williams' body has not yet been found, and, therefore, he is listed as missing, but his fellow soldiers confirmed his death
Kiev loses almost 4,000 soldiers, mercenaries in fighting near LPR in past week — expert
The enemy suffered the most casualties in the zone of responsibility of the Battlegroup West which is operating in the Kupyansk and Svatovo-Kremennaya sectors of the line of engagement in the LPR, Andrey Marochko said
Russian diplomat slams Israel’s decision on Gaza as violating international law
According to Dmitry Polyansky, the plan for deploying troops to eliminate Hamas and establish total control "derails prospects for a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict"
Russian forces advancing near Poltavka, Rusinov Yar in Donbass region — official
Denis Pushilin pointed out that Russia’s Armed Forces fully control the situation along the entire line of engagement in the DPR
Washington starts to understand Russia’s arguments on Ukraine — US retired diplomat
Late this week, the US President Trump announced an intention to meet personally with his Russian counterpart in Alaska on August 15
Guardian reports leak of radioactive water from Britain's nuclear weapons storage facility
The incident occurred at the Royal Navy weapons depot in Coulport, where nuclear warheads for four Vanguard-class submarines carrying American Trident II ballistic missiles are stored
Press review: Russia, US pursue dialogue as Russian oil exports grow globally this week
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 7th
First novel coronavirus case reported in Australia
The man has been admitted to a Melbourne houspital and is in stable condition
IN BRIEF: What we know about thwarted Ukrainian drone attack on Sochi
According to a TASS correspondent, vacationers were evacuated from the beaches and outdoor pools in Sirius, rescuers and hotel staff ushered them to safety
One killed, two injured as Ukrainians launch drone attack on Nizhny Novgorod Region
Emergency services are working at the scene, with Arzamas Mayor Alexander Shchelokov coordinating the relief effort, Governor Gleb Nikitin said
No place in EU for uncivilized country like Ukraine — top Hungarian diplomat
"There is no place for such a country in the European Union; it is not a civilized country", Peter Szijjarto said
Ukrainian army launches over 140 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Ukrainian army launched 19 projectiles and 30 unmanned aerial vehicles on the Graivoronsky District, damaging four private houses and five cars
Russian forces advancing in Dnepropetrovsk Region — DRP’s head
Russia to use all means if its sovereignty is under threat — Putin
West believes that Russia will never use nuclear weapon, but Russia have it's own nuclear doctrine, Vladimir Putin said
One person killed in UAV attack in Russia’s Saratov Region
According to the region’s governor Roman Busargin, one of the drones fell in the courtyard of a residential building
Trump confident in resolving Ukraine issue by choosing Alaska for talks with Putin
US expert stated that Trump was still confident about reaching a deal on the conflict settlement in Ukraine
Alaska meeting between Putin, Trump is about to be historic, US anti-war activist says
Greg Mello who heads the Los Alamos Study Group in New Mexico stressed that Russia's core demands are reasonable and entirely aligned with US and European interests
Trump allows Putin to get advantage in resolving Ukraine conflict — US leader’s ex-adviser
According to John Bolton, the US leader has allowed Vladimir Putin to get first mover advantage by putting his peace plan on the negotiating table first
Russian envoy invited to memorial events in Japan’s Nagasaki for first time in years
"Unfortunately, a decision was made under Prime Minister Kishida several years ago to politicize these activities, which I believe was a mistake," Nikolay Nozdryov added
Kremlin confirms that Putin-Trump summit to take place in Alaska on August 15
"It seems quite logical that our delegation should simply fly across the Bering Strait, and that such an important and long-awaited summit between the leaders of the two countries should be held there," Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said
US Vice President hails upcoming Putin-Trump summit as breakthrough of US diplomacy
US President Donald Trump said earlier that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15
Putin says Russian hypersonic weapons’ existence impacts global situation
Russia is developing the most advanced weapons, including the Avangard hypersonic missile system and the Tsirkon long-range hypersonic anti-ship cruise missile, the president said
Woman injured as drone brought down in Bryansk Region — governor
The woman has been taken to hospital where she has received all the necessary medical assistance, Alexander Bogomaz emphasized
Iran to hold talks with visiting IAEA chief’s deputy on August 11 — top diplomat
According to the top Iranian diplomat, no inspections at Iran’s nuclear sites will be held until the sides reach an agreement
Zelensky not invited to Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska — WP
Vladimir Zelensky has not yet received an invitation, the newspaper reported
Russia-US summit unlikely to immediately settle Ukrainian issue — Chinese expert
Cui Heng said the agreement could face rejection from Europe and Ukraine due to the deep-seated contradictions accumulated over the past three years
Putin briefs Tajik President Rahmon over telephone on results of negotiations with US
The Kremlin confirmed later that Putin and Rahmon held a telephone conversation earlier in the day
Trump open to summit with Russia, Ukraine, prepares for meeting with Russia — Reuters
The Kremlin expects the next meeting between the two presidents to take place on Russian soil, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov emphasized
Russia makes another real peace proposal to Kiev — Putin
Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia's plan would mean ending the conflict once and for all, not freezing it
Planned Putin-Trump meeting may suggest contours of Ukraine deal outlined — expert
According to Peter Kuznick, Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, this is a very positive step in the right direction
Some countries to try to disrupt Putin-Trump meeting, Russian official warns
Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he expected to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15
Commodity export from Russia down 6% to $195.5 bln in H1 2025 — Customs
Imports increased by about 1%, to $131.6 bln, head of the Federal Customs Service Valery Pikalev said
More than 50 aftershocks recordered in Kamchatka in past day
Six of those, ranging in magnitude from two to four, were felt, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said
Russia’s South battlegroup destroys 15 UAV control points in 24 hours
The group’s press center chief Vadim Astafyev pointed out that the group’s units have advanced into the enemy’s defensive depth
Ukraine loses over 1,395 troops in special military operation zone in past day
Ukraine forces lost up to 195 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 230 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, up to 235 service members in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South
German military should be fully battle ready by 2029 — Bundeswehr’s Inspector General
Carsten Breuer also reiterated that the German military is currently short of about 100,000 soldiers
Another drone targeting Moscow downed, mayor says
First responders are working at the scene where the debris fell
Two die, three wounded after Ukraine’s drone attack on Tula
The Russian defense ministry’s air defense units destroyed 11 drones on Sunday evening, the Tula Region governor Dmitry Milyayev said
Krasheninnikov volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka sends 9-kilometer ash plume into sky
"The ash plume drifted 1,114 kilometers east from the volcano," the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences said
Everybody knows that Zelensky will have to trade land for peace — US political analyst
Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University Peter Kuznick noted that there is no way Ukraine is joining NATO in the foreseeable future or clawing back the land that Russia has seized
Russia, US to devote coming days to preparing for Alaska summit — Kremlin aide
"It will be a difficult process, but we will work on it actively and intensively," Yury Ushakov noted
India to lose over $20 bln in two years if rejecting Russian oil — report
The US introduced extra 25% duties for India in connection with its acquisition of Russian oil and oil products
Zelensky admits impossibility of regaining control over lost territories — British daily
Vladimir Zelensky also conceded that reclaiming these territories through military means is no longer feasible
Albania provides Kiev regime with comprehensive support, including in military sphere
Russian Ambassador to Albania Alexey Zaitsev recalled that in 2022-2023, when Albania held a chair of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, it actively conducted the so-called Ukrainian dossier, demonstrating solidarity with the West and Ukraine
Russian forces take new positions in Sredneye, advance near Zelenaya Dolina in DPR
In the settlement of Sredneye, Russian servicemen have taken new lines and positions, there is also a small advance in the direction of Zelenaya Dolina, Andrey Marochko noted
Arms deliveries to Ukraine to continue regardless of Russia-US summit — NATO chief
"So we had the first two packages committed by the Dutch and then by the Scandinavians," Mark Rutte said
Ukraine's intelligence network is in crisis, Russian Federal Security Service says
According to the report, the lack of trained agents and reduced financial aid from Western partners have impacted the Ukrainian Security Service's activities in Russia
India, Russia committed to expanding cooperation — Modi, following conversation with Putin
The Indian prime minister also thanked the Russian leader for information about the latest events in Ukraine
China happy with Russia, US maintaining contacts — Xi Jinping
The Chinese leader outlined China’s principled position and said that there are no simple solutions to complex problems
