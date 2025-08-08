Kazakhstan, Russia launch construction of nuclear power plant in republic

ULKEN /Kazakhstan/, August 8. /TASS/. Kazakhstan and Russia have launched the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in the republic. The ceremony attended by Rosatom Chief Executive Officer Alexey Likhachev and Chairman of the Agency for Atomic Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev is taking place near the village of Ulken in the Almaty region of the republic, a TASS correspondent reports from the scene.

"We are starting [in Kazakhstan] practical work on the implementation of the project to build a nuclear power plant," Likhachev said. Rosatom is proposing to "build a truly bestseller on the nuclear technology market," he added.

The initial stage of construction suggests conducting survey and engineering works. On Friday, the Kazakh side officially handed over a capsule with soil samples taken from the site of construction of the future nuclear power plant for research to a representative of Rosatom.