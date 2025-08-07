Retailer Ozon posts first-ever net profit, reaching 359 mln rubles ($4.52 mln) in Q2

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian online retailer Ozon has posted its first-ever net profit not attributable to one-off gains, reporting a profit of 359 mln rubles ($4.52 mln) for the Q2 of 2025, compared to a loss of 28 bln rubles ($352.4 mln) during the same period a year earlier, the company announced.

Ozon’s revenue in the Q2 rose by 87% year-on-year to 227.6 bln rubles ($2.86 bln), while adjusted EBITDA reached a record 39.2 bln rubles ($493.3 mln). Revenue from the e-commerce segment increased by 73% to 189.4 bln rubles ($2.38 bln), and gross merchandise value (GMV), including services, rose by 51% to 958.4 bln rubles ($12.06 bln).

"The company is raising its financial forecasts for 2025 and now expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of 100-120 bln rubles ($1.26-1.51 bln), with GMV projected to grow approximately 40% year-on-year," Ozon stated.

The primary drivers of revenue growth were a twofold increase in service revenue and a threefold surge in fintech interest income. As a result, the company’s gross profit rose 3.7 times year-on-year to 57.5 bln rubles ($723.7 mln). Adjusted EBITDA saw significant growth in both the e-commerce segment - 24.5 bln rubles ($308.3 mln) compared to a negative 6 bln rubles ($75.5 mln) in Q2 2024 - and the fintech segment, which increased 2.5 times to 14.7 bln rubles ($185 mln).

Ozon emphasized that its EBITDA margin continues to improve, with adjusted EBITDA as a share of GMV reaching 4.1% in the Q2. Net cash flow from operating activities surged 4.3 times to 179.9 bln rubles ($2.26 bln).

As of the end of the Q2, the number of active sellers on Ozon exceeded 600,000, with more than 80% based in Russia’s regions. The number of active buyers grew by 9.4 mln over the year to reach 60.5 mln. On average, each customer places more than 30 orders annually - six more than a year ago. As a result, Ozon fulfilled 539.4 mln orders in the Q2 of 2025, which is two-thirds more than during the same period the previous year.