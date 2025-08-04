India, Brazil reject US demands to stop buying Russian oil — Chinese newspaper

BEIJING, August 4. /TASS/. India and Brazil are interested in Russian energy imports and will not give in to US President Donald Trump’s threats, the Global Times newspaper writes, citing Chinese experts.

"Trump's tariffs have inflicted heavy blows on various nations; rather than awaiting doom passively, it is better to stand firm to mitigate losses," Lu Xiang, research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Science, told the paper. According to him, every country has the right to safeguard its legitimate interests, and Brazil and India are acting on this principle, which reflects their pursuit of an independent foreign policy. Lu believes that the Trump administration treats tariffs as a 'panacea' for all the difficulties it confronts, yet reality tells a different story.

Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, said that India would not abandon Russian oil purchases despite US pressure. He pointed out that India was an oil-deficient nation, and Russian oil offered New Delhi the advantages of being cost-effective and high-quality, and safeguards for its economic development.

Qian added that Washington’s attempts to put pressure on New Delhi might prompt India to further revert to a policy of balancing among major powers.

Trump earlier announced plans to take measures against the countries importing Russian oil, including India and Brazil.