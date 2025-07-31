Regulatory base for new aerospace class to be prepared by September 1

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the government to complete preparations of the regulatory base for a new aerospace class by September 1, 2205.

The list of assignments of the head of state was posted on the Kremlin’s website.

"For purposes of advance development of unmanned aerial system, preparation of the regulatory base providing for establishment of a new aerospace class of the Russian Federation should be completed," the document indicates.

The Russian Ministry of Transport proposed earlier to establish the new Class H of aerospace for civilian drones (with the height up to 150 meters).