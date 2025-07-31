Trade between Russia, US practically at zero, but shouldn't stay there — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. There are practically no trade relations between Russia and the United States, but they should not remain at this level, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"[I have to] agree [with US President Donald Trump] in the sense that indeed business between Russia and America is practically at zero. But I disagree that it should stay there," Peskov said, when asked to comment on Trump saying that trade between the two countries is at zero and should remain there.

"We believe that this would be in the interests of American businesses, and we know that they are interested. Many American businessmen are interested in restoring cooperation with the Russian side. Our businessmen are also interested in the American market."