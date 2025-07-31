Putin orders to prepare high-speed railway network development model by next March

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the government in cooperation with Russian Railways to prepare the development model of high-speed railways with specific timeframe and implementation parameters of each project by March 31 of the next year.

"To prepare the development model of the network of high-speed main railways of the Russian Federation, containing in particular the specific deadlines and parameters of implementation of each project on creation of high-speed railway lines," the list of assignments of the head of state indicates.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and CEO of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov are appointed as responsible persons.