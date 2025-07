MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The dollar rate on Forex accelerated and grew above 83 rubles for the first time from May 9 of this year, according to ICE data on the Investing.com platform.

The dollar gained 2.25% to 81.009 rubles. The euro increased by 0.78% at the same time to 94.005 rubles.

The dollar accelerated to 83.1 rubles later, up 4.66%. The euro surged to 94.36 rubles (+1.16%) accordingly.