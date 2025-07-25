Russia’s vodka exports up by more than one third in 1H 2025

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russia’s vodka exports increased by 39% in money terms in 1H 2025 year-on-year to around $25 mln, the Agroexport federal center reported.

"According to experts, in the first half of 2025, Russia supplied 16,000 tons of vodka to foreign markets worth around $25 mln. Over the same period last year, Russian exports amounted to over 13,000 tons worth almost $18 mln. Consequently, exports grew by 21% in natural terms, and by 39% in value terms," the report said.

Kazakhstan, Georgia, Azerbaijan, China, and Israel are among top five importers in value terms. Moreover, in 2025 Russia has resumed vodka exports to Laos (for the first time since 2023) and Malaysia (first since 2022).

Exports of gin, liqueurs and other alcoholic beverages have also increased in value terms this year.