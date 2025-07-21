More than 110 flights canceled in Moscow, St. Petersburg airports

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. More than 110 flights were canceled in four airports of the Moscow hub (Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky) and in the Pulkovo Airport of St. Petersburg, according to data of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency.

Flights delayed for more than two hours due to flight restrictions amounted to 203, the air regulator said.

Fifty-nine airplanes were directed to alternate airfields from 08:00 a.m. Moscow time (05:00 a.m. GMT) of July 20 until the same time on July 21.