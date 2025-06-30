LG fully withdraws from smartphone business after 30 years — newspaper

SEOUL, June 30. /TASS/. South Korean company LG Electronics has completely ended its smartphone business after 30 years, the Chosun Daily newspaper reported.

According to the publication, LG Electronics has stopped all support, including official after-servicing of on June 30. The company has also stopped supplying parts. That means that users of LG smartphones will no longer be able to repair their devices or receive technical support at official service centers.

In addition, the company has ended support for mobile software upgrades (FOTA) and the Android operating system, as well as a number of key LG Health and LG Mobile Switch applications.

Currently, LG Electronics' smartphone market share in South Korea is only 1%. LG Electronics officially announced its exit from the mobile phone market in 2021.