EAEU economy growth rate above global average — Putin

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Growth rates of the economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are above the global average figure, President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"We cannot but are satisfied with results of the work," the Russian leader said. "They are satisfactory for us: the main integral metric of efficiency of the economic work is the economic growth rates, and we in the EAEU have it higher than the global average pace. The global growth rate is 3.3%, as it is known, while it more than 4% in the EAEU and much higher for individual countries; 5% are present and even close to 6[%] in some of them," Putin noted.

Such a result is achieved in particular owing to the concerted efforts of five member-countries of the EAEU, the head of state added.