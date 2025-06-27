GDP of Eurasian Economic Union above $2.5 trillion — Lukashenko

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. The gross domestic product (GDP) of member-nations of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) increased by almost 4.5% last year and hit $2.5 trillion, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council with the extended range of participants.

"Industry grew by 4.5%, fixed capital investments - by 7.5%. You would agree this is a decent result," the Belarusian leader added.