Iraq extends ban on flights in its airspace for another day — air traffic controllers

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Iraq has extended the ban on civil aviation flights in the country's airspace, which was imposed on the night of June 13, for another day, the Baghdad flight information dispatch service, which is responsible for air traffic over the country, told TASS.

"The airspace will remain closed until 7:00 p.m. GMT on Sunday, June 22," the agency said. Thus, the airspace, which has been closed since flights were stopped due to the escalation of the situation in the region, will remain closed for the tenth day in a row.