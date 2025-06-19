Russia boosts agricultural exports to China by 9% in 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russian agricultural exports to China surged by 9% year to date and amounted to almost $3 bln, head of the Agroexport federal center Ilya Ilyushin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Cooperation between Russia and China in the food trading sphere is developing successfully. This year, according to data of June 1, Russian agricultural exports to China gained 9% year on year and reached almost $3 bln," Ilyushin said.

China is the top buyer of Russian foods and the country accounts for 22% of total Russian agricultural exports, he added.