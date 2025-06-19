Russian budget gets over $800 mln from foreign work patents since start of 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Around 63 bln rubles ($804 mln) have been contributed to the Russian federal budget since the beginning of the year from the sale of work patents to foreign national, Head of the Main Directorate for Migration Affairs of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Valentina Kazakova said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"In just the first five months of this year, the amount has reached 63 bln rubles, which exceeds last year’s figures," she said.

According to her, last year revenue from the sale of work patents amounted to nearly 124 bln rubles ($1.582 bln). "This revenue goes to the budgets of Russia’s regions, coming from advance monthly payments made by foreign nationals for obtaining a work patent," Kazakova explained.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.