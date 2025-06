MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. International rail transportation of passengers reached about 1.4 mln passengers as of the end of five months of 2025, CEO of the Federal Passenger Company (FPC), a Russian Railways subsidiary, told TASS in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"FPC and foreign railways’ trains carried about 1.4 mln passengers as of the end of five months of 2025. The growth of the passenger traffic stood at 12% year on year," Vladimir Pyastolov said.