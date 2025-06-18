First atlas of wine in Russia presented at SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The first atlas of wine has appeared in Russia, having been presented at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"For the first time in Russia’s history, grape growing zones and planting years will be carefully described," Pavel Shinsky, the creator of the atlas, General Director of the French-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told TASS.

The book, which is a joint product with Roscongress, will have several sections, he said. "The atlas includes cartography, large databases, several tens of thousands of studied and verified land plots, as well as design," Shinsky noted.

"At the first stage we talk about eight Russian wine-growing regions, and on the second one we show smaller images of Russian wine-growing zones, which provide for integration with digital media, including the ability to use geolocation and a booking system," he explained.

"This helps visitors plan their routes as comfortably as possible, and book vacation at this or that winery, which are now also combined with hotel business," he added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.