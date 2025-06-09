Russian government to create AI development center — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Russian government made the decision to create the artificial intelligence (AI) development center in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko said, cited by his office.

The center will deal with selection and replication of model decisions, coordination of government authorities, regions and business, expert and methodological support and organization of international cooperation. Grigorenko will coordinate its operations. "We face the task of all the Russians having access to results of artificial intelligence implementation and that our country increases competitiveness in global markets on account of development of modern technologies. The center is created to coordinate efforts of all participants in AI technologies development process in Russia," the deputy prime minister said.