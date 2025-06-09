Moscow - Pyongyang direct rail service to restart from June 17

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The direct railway service between Moscow and Pyongyang will start again from June 17, Russian Railways said on its official Telegram channel.

"By agreement with the Ministry of Railways of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, we restart the runs of international direct railcars between Pyongyang and Moscow from June 17, and between Pyongyang and Khabarovsk from June 19," the railway operator said.

Trains will depart twice per month on the 3rd and the 17th days of each month from Pyongyang with arrival in Moscow on the 11th and the 25th days respectively. Trains will leave Moscow on 12th and 26th days to reach the North Korean capital on 20th and 4th days of month accordingly.

Pyongyang - Moscow is the longest direct railway route, Russian Railways said. The distance between the capital cities is over 10,000 km and the time en route is eight days.

The direct railway service with Khabarovsk will be once per month. The travel time will be slightly above two days.