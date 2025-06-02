Scientific research vessel departs from Murmansk heading for Spitsbergen

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The Professor Molchanov scientific research vessel departed from the Murmansk port heading for the Spitsbergen archipelago, press service of the Arktikugol Trust Company said.

"On June 1, 2025, the Professor Molchanov scientific research vessel departed from Murmansk to Spitsbergen," the press service said. "This is the first in a long time direct cargo and passenger visa-free voyage to Spitsbergen."

There are miners, scientists, and tourists on board of the vessel. The Professor Molchanov will also deliver supplies for Russian settlements.

According to the Murmansk Region's government, the expedition program includes a three-day sailing from the port of Murmansk to the port of Barentsburg and a five-day sightseeing tour to the Russian villages of Barentsburg, Piramida, Grumant and Kolsbey, to the Norwegian village of Longyearbyen, as well as trips to Isfjord's scenic locations.

"The development of tourism in the Arctic plays a key role in the economic growth of northern territories, ensuring sustainable infrastructure development, preserving the cultural heritage of indigenous peoples and supporting environmental sustainability. The agreement, signed between the Murmansk Region's Tourism Committee and the Arktikugol Trust Company in 2022, stresses the importance of cooperation in this area and promotes the Arctic's unique natural and cultural attractions," the press service quoted Chairman of the Murmansk Region's Tourism Committee Maxim Bugaev as saying.

Two voyages to Spitsbergen have been planned for June. The second voyage is due to depart from Murmansk on June 13.

Communication between the mainland and Spitsbergen

During the past pandemic, direct voyages between the archipelago and the mainland were terminated. Russians had to travel to Spitsbergen via Norway. In 2024, Norway stopped issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens.