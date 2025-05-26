Turkish Airlines cancels flights to Moscow — ATOR

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Turkish Airlines has canceled its flights to Moscow due to restrictions introduced in airports of the Russian capital overnight, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) informed.

"At the airports of central Russia, restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft were again introduced on the night of May 26. This led to changes in the schedule of Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky [airports]. Up to 60% of flights are arriving not on schedule or are cancelled. In particular, the regularity of Turkish Airlines flights has suffered," the report says.

Tour operators are looking into the situation and recommend for information about the new departure time.

As Anna Podgornaya, CEO of the tour operator Pegas Touristik, noted, for technical reasons in some cases Turkish Airlines indicates a flight cancellation on the board instead of a delay status.

"As soon as it becomes possible to fly, the flight time and number change on the board and it is carried out. We receive all the information and make changes to the bookings as it comes in. Agents must convey new information to travelers. Tourists are advised to wait for information," she said.

At the St. Petersburg airport, passengers were warned that the flight schedule to Moscow could be changed. However, the disruptions in the schedule today are much less significant than before the second May holidays. There is no collapse in the Moscow air hub, the association assured.