Turkmenistan set to continue providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

KAZAN, May 16. /TASS/. Turkmenistan will continue to send humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan, Turkmen People's Council Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow stated.



“As a member of the Islamic Organization for Food Security, Turkmenistan stands for a coordinated policy of defending the interests of those Islamic countries that, for various reasons, have faced shortages of food and other vital goods. We’ve been putting this commitment into action for years, sending regular convoys to our neighbors in Afghanistan with food, warm clothes, baby formula, medicines, and hygiene supplies. We will certainly continue this mission,” he said at a plenary session of the 16th Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum international economic event.



According to Berdimuhamedow, food security is a crucial issue in cooperation among Islamic countries. “This task is especially relevant now, amid challenging geopolitical and economic realities that exist in some of the world's regions,” he added.



The 16th International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum takes place in Kazan on May 13-18. The main theme of this year’s event is “Digitalization: New Reality and Additional Opportunities for Expanding Cooperation.” Representatives from more than 100 countries have confirmed their participation in the forum.



